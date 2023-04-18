WGCL NEWS — Monroe Co. Prepares for Primary Elections

By Diane Daily

Two weeks from today, Indiana voters will go the polls to cast a ballot in this year’s primary election. This Thursday is the last day to request an absentee ballot. Early voting continues at 302 South Walnut. The hours are 8am to 6pm today through Friday and 9 to 4 On Saturday. The same schedule will be in effect next week. The last day to cast an early ballot is on May 1st.

Indiana University will celebrate its seventh annual IU Day tomorrow. The 24-hour celebration is a chance for family and friends to come together in support of IU’s philanthropic causes. Students, alumni, faculty, staff and friends of the university can choose how they want to support IU by giving to specific crowdfunding opportunities at My IU. The goal is to raise 5,000 gifts by midnight tomorrow night. If the goal is reached, each fund that receives IU Day donations will be awarded a corresponding percentage of $45,000 in matching funds. Also, gifts of $50 to $5,000 made to any public scholarship or fellowship fund will be matched dollar for dollar until the matching funds are met. In 2022, over 5 million people in more than 100 countries took part in the effort.

The Daviess County Museum in Washington is hosting an open house this week to celebrate the grand opening of its newly refurbished first floor. Admission is free all week. The museum is dedicated to the preservation of the 200-year history of Daviess County through exhibits, archives, group tours and educational programs.

A southern Indiana animal shelter is trying to find a home for one of its long-time residents. Addison was brought into the Dubois County Animal Shelter in Jasper as a 10-month-old puppy. That was back in December of 2021 and she’s there. The dog is a rottweiler/pitbull mix who loves snacks and playing fetch. Staff at the shelter say Addison is a big cuddle bug but would do best in a home without young children.