WGCL NEWS — Missing Linton Woman Found in California

By Diane Daily

A Linton woman had been missing for more than a month has been found safe and unharmed in California. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department made the announcement yesterday afternoon that Michelle Sears was located in a town about 200 miles east of Los Angeles. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department says they were contacted by the California Highway Patrol who told them they had found the missing woman. Authorities had been searching for Sears since April 21st…the day she told her family she was going mushroom hunting in Terre Haute with her ex-husband.

Uber has launched a new program in Bloomington to make is safer for teens to use the rideshare service. According to a report on WISH TV, teens between 13 and 17 can now create their own account and request rides with parental supervision. When a teen opens an account through the Family Profile in the Uber app they will get a link to download the app and complete the safety onboarding process. Once the training is finished, they can request rides of their own. Parents are kept in the loop…notified when their teen requests a ride. They can also monitor the progress of the trip in real time.

If you’re travelling this summer, Travel & Leisure Magazine has some advice. You may want to pack some extra patience in their carry-on luggage if you’re flying to the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. A recent Forbes ranking found the airport the “angriest in the U.S” with customers sometimes expressing sadness, fear and frustration about their experiences. Jacksonville International Airport in Florida and Eppley Airfield in Omaha rounded out the top three. On the opposite end of the spectrum, travelers who flew through Indianapolis, Seattle-Tacoma and Kansas City were more likely to be happy with their experiences.

Closer to home, visitors to Shoals will soon be greeted by a new mural. Art students at the high school are just about finished with painting the mural in Downtown Shoals. Interestingly, the mural was designed by an inmate at the Martin County Jail. It features a Bald Eagle, a rendition of the county courthouse and of course the famous Shoals jug rock. According to a report by WTHI, the mural is part of a bigger mission to revitalize the downtown area.