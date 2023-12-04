WGCL NEWS — Medicare Deadline Is Approaching

By Diane Daily

An important deadline is coming up this week for anyone who is on Medicare. During Open Enrollment, beneficiaries have the chance to review their insurance choices and make any needed adjustments. Health care experts recommend reviewing your insurance coverage every year to see if another plan might be more beneficial. They also warn that scammers are active right now, trying to steal vital personal information. They suggest anyone who is changing their coverage to go through an established company. Open Enrollment ends on Thursday.

An Indiana man is behind bars today after stealing the wrong get-away car. 42-year-old Michael Eppenbaugh of Warsaw was suspected of shoplifting at a Menards this weekend. He got into a fight with a police officer inside the store and somehow managed to get away from the officer even though he was in handcuffs. Eppenbaugh then got into a police squad car and headed for Michigan.

The Sullivan Long-Term Recovery Coalition committee will meet on Thursday. The Coalition was formed in response to the extensive damage caused by the tornado that struck Sullivan County and several other areas of the state in March. The 1:00 session will be the final one for this year.

After nearly 40 years there is finally going be a sequel to This is Spinal Tap. Director Rob Reiner is in charge of the effort and Michael McKean, Harry Shearer and Christopher Guest have signed on to reprise their roles as David St. Hubbins, Derk Smalls and Nigel Tufnel.