WGCL NEWS — Mayor Hamilton Addresses Death of Trye Nichols

By Diane Daily

Mayor John Hamilton has joined with Bloomington Police Chief Mike Diekhoff to address the death of Memphis resident Trye Nichols. The 27-year-old was stopped for what police said was reckless driving. During the stop on January 7, he was aggressively beaten by police and died from his injuries three days later. In the prepared statement that was released yesterday, Mayor Hamilton said he is grateful for the commitment of the BPD and the larger Bloomington community to continually reform, improve, and grow, to advance justice and transparency. Mayor Hamilton and Chief Diekhoff said they stand in solidarity and sympathy with the people of Memphis.

A fatal off-road vehicle accident is being investigated by Indiana Conservation Officers. 46-year-old Daniel Holley of Martinsville was riding the vehicle on Saturday morning when he lost control and was thrown from the OVR. Authorities say Holley was not using safety equipment or restraints at the time of the accident.

A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with a recent wave of thefts on the city’s east side. A rock was used to break windows and doors and gain access to the buildings. 27-year-old Jeron McDonald was taken into custody after police reviewed security camera footage from several of the businesses. He’s facing preliminary charges of burglary, possession of stolen property and criminal mischief.

In Consumer News, Delta Air Lines will soon offer new food and beverage options on some of their domestic and international flights. Starting in March, passengers on select flights will be treated to a dessert car, and a traditional afternoon tea with jam and scones. They can also order an Expresso Martini mid-flight.