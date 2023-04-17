WGCL NEWS — Martinsville Man Killed in One Vehicle Accident

By Diane Daily

A Martinsville man was killed in a one vehicle accident on I69 shortly attending a car show in Bloomington Saturday. Authorities say 64-year-old Terry Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger in the car taken to IU Health Morgan by ambulance. Thomas was driving his 1965 Mustang GT- 350, that had won top honors at the car show that afternoon. According to the Bloomingtonian, Thomas as driving northbound on I-69 when the car left the roadway and ran into the overpass abutment. Both he and his passenger were thrown from the vehicle.

A bill that would strengthen consumer rights in Indiana is awaiting Governor Holcomb’s signature. Under the proposed legislation, businesses would be required to have data protection assessment and security checks. Under current Indiana law, businesses only alert consumers about security breaches that have placed their personal information in jeopardy. Senate Enrolled Act 5 will allow consumers to protect themselves before a breach occurs by requiring companies to delete their information from the company’s database completely, if they make a formal request. Five states have passed similar legislation, but consumer data privacy laws are only in effect in two states.

In other news gas prices in Indiana have gone up by 16 cents a gallon in the last week. The statewide average for regular unleaded gas this weekend was $3 and 72 cents per gallon. The Triple A Motor Club has attributed the price increase to the high cost of oil.

This is the last day for Edgewood High School students to submit a college scholarship application. The application must include the student’s intended college and major. Students have until 11:59 tonight to apply online.