WGCL NEWS — Madrigal Set to Become Mayor Hamilton’s Chief of Staff

By Diane Daily

A former Bloomington police officer will become Mayor John Hamilton’s Chief of Staff this week. Josefa Madrigal is an IU graduate and 20-year Bloomington resident. After graduating from the university, she worked as a police officer for IUPD and the Bloomington Police Department and served as a domestic violence and survivors’ advocate. For the last six years, Madrigal has been the Latino Outreach Coordinator for the City of Bloomington’s Community and Family Resources Department.

Meals on Wheels has marked a major milestone. The local non-profit is celebrating 50 years of service to the Bloomington Community. The Local Council of Women founded Meals on Wheels in February 1973. Originally established to provide meals for patients released from the hospital, Meals on Wheels has expanded to become a mobile food pantry delivery service…offering nutritious meals to clients at an affordable cost. There are no age or income requirements to qualify for services. Currently, Meals on Wheels is accepting volunteer applications. You can find details on their website.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is accepting business proposals from individuals and groups who are interested in operating concessions at Hardin Ridge Recreation Area in the Hoosier National Forest. The DNR’s current concessions contract expires at the end of the year. The new five-year contract will start next January. Those who interested in applying are encouraged to visit the site to become familiar with the area. Applications will be accepted through April 15.

Finally today, you might to want check your pantry and refrigerator. More than 300,000 Starbucks coffee drinks have been recalled after glass was found in some of the bottles. The voluntary recall includes cases of the Vanilla Frappuccino chilled coffee drink. There are 12 bottles in each case. The targeted bottles have expiration dates of March 8, May 29, June 4 and June 10.