WGCL NEWS — Lotus Fest Returning To Bloomington

By Diane Daily

We are now just a week away from one of Bloomington’s biggest events. The 30th annual Lotus World Music and Arts Festival will start its four-day run next Thursday with an opening concert at the Buskirk Chumley Theater. Dozens of national and international artists will perform this year at downtown venues. And two new items have been added to the mix. The Lotus One World Dance Hall on Friday and Saturday night and the 4th Street Stage on Saturday evening.

Throughout the year, the B-Line Trail attracts hundreds of area residents, who enjoy walking and riding their bikes, but not everyone is adhering to the rules when they use the trail…and that can cause some big problems. 49-year-old Amanda Whitaker was seriously injured last month when she was struck by a bike in Swichyard Park. Whitaker was knocked down and suffered a collapsed lung and a broken rib. The cyclist was riding a bike with brakes that weren’t working. He was questioned by police but was not given a ticket. Whitaker wants trail users to be held accountable when they don’t follow the rules and put others in danger.

Checking Consumer News, Kraft is recalling about 83-thousand cases of its individually wrapped Kraft Singles American cheese because they might pose a choking hazard. The company issued the recall after receiving complaints that some customers had found pieces of plastic on its cheese. No injuries or health issues have been reported and repairs have been made to the faulty piece of equipment.

Free flu will be available during Monday’s Wellness Fair at Switchyard Park. IU Health is hosting the event that includes free health screenings and information on how to stay healthy throughout the year. The Wellness Fair will start and 2:00 and run through 6:00pm.