WGCL NEWS — Lotus Fest Continuing Through The Weekend

By Diane Daily

Downtown Bloomington will be a very busy place this weekend. The 30th annual Lotus World Music and Arts Festival includes performances by dozens of acclaimed global musicians. The Lotus One World Dance Hall in the newly renovated Waldron Arts Center Auditorium will also offer dance instruction before each set. And the new 4th Street Stage will feature exceptionally talented local bands followed by performances by international acoustic artists. You can check out the full line up of events at Lotus Fest dot org.

Starting next month, the Bloomington Board of Public Works will accept bids for the sale of City Police Headquarters. Mayor John Hamilton hopes the sale of the building at 220 East Third Street will fund the move to a new location on the west end of the Showers Building, next to City Hall. According to a report in the Herald Time, the current property is made up of four parcels of land and includes a finished parking lot.

John Oliver’s appearance at the IU Auditorium tomorrow night has been rescheduled. A spokesperson for the auditorium said the postponement is because the comedian’s HBO show is back on the air following the writer’s strike. If you have tickets for the original show, don’t worry. They will be honored for the rescheduled show on Sunday, December 3rd.

Finally, Bloomington’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is taking place at Switchyard Park on Sunday. Gates will open at 12:30. 65 teams are walking this year with a goal of raising 130-thousand dollars for Alzheimer’s research and education.