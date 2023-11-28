WGCL NEWS — Local Businessman Remembered In Community

By Diane Daily

Nathan Finney is being remembered for his generosity and commitment to the Bloomington community. He was the founder of the Finney Hospitality Group, which owns Social Cantina, Smokeworks, The Tap, The Tap Brewery and Yogi’s in Bloomington. Social Cantina has four other Indiana locations. Finney was killed when his plane crashed near the Shelbyville airport last Wednesday. Flight instructor Warren Bruhl was with him on the plane and also sustained fatal injuries.

Today is GivingTuesday, a global initiative to encourage support of non-profits and charitable organizations. GivingTuesday was established in New York in 20-12, It is recognized five days after Thanksgiving so the date changes each year. In Bloomington, there are dozens of worthy organizations that would appreciate your support. You can find out more at the Monroe County Public Library and through the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network.

In Health News, a Hoosier drug manufacturer says they have a drug that will help millions who struggle with obesity through injections or a pill. Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks says Zepbound is in the final phase of clinical trials. He stopped short of using the word “cure” but says the new drug will benefit millions of people who are severely overweight.

There was an unfortunate incident at Disneyland last Sunday afternoon when a visitor took off his clothes and tried to get on one of the rides. To make matters worse, this happened near the popular It’s a Small World attraction while Christmas music was playing the background. The man was arrested for indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance.