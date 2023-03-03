WGCL NEWS — Lawmakers Taking Steps to Prevent Cyberattacks

By Diane Daily

Indiana lawmakers are taking steps to cut down on cyberattacks. A bill in the House passed with unanimous support this week that would create a “cyber civilian corps program” advisory board in the Hoosier state. The purpose of the advisory board would be to help state and local government agencies respond to cyberattacks and establish ways to try and prevent them. Similar programs are available in over a dozen other states, including Michigan and Ohio.

Expanded outdoor dining will return to Kirkwood Avenue next month. The City Council has voted to continue the program which established three years ago in response to the pandemic. According to a report by Indiana Public Media, outdoor seating will be available from April 3 to October 1, a few weeks shorter than in previous years.

Indiana tourism is enjoying a healthy increase following the post pandemic slump. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch has released the latest figures on visitor spending in the Hoosier state. The total number of visitors travelling to Indiana is up 16%. Overnight leisure travel is up 36% and 180-thousand Hoosiers are now employed full time in tourism related jobs. Tourism is very important for local economies around the state. The Lotus Festival brings huge benefits to Bloomington every year. Many central Indiana businesses see a big increase in business during the month of May in preparation for the Indianapolis 500.

Nissan is recalling is millions small SUVs because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they the vehicles are being driven. The recall includes certain Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022. If you have one of the SUVs under the recall, you’re advised to call the dealership.