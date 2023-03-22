WGCL NEWS — Lane Restrictions Expected in Elletsville

By Diane Daily

We begin our news with a traffic reminder. Starting today, you can expect some temporary lane restrictions on IN 46 in Ellettsville. INDOT crews are scheduled to start upgrading the highway’s traffic signals. Weather permitting, crews will be on site from 8:00 until 4:00 on weekdays. Crews are scheduled to begin the work at 46 and Matthew Drive. Stop lights will also be replaced at the intersections of Main and Sale Streets, Temperance and Sale and on Hartstraight Road and Union Valley Road.

The City of Bloomington has launched its annual Community Survey. A random sample of 3,000 households will receive invitations to take part in the survey. The first wave of invitations went out on Monday. All responses are confidential and will be analyzed and published on the city’s open data portal B-Clear. City residents who don’t receive an invitation to complete the survey can still participate by completing it online.

Today is National Red Cross Giving Day. A tradition that started in 1943. Right now, the Red Cross is in need of all blood types, especially O Negative. Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma through the of March will receive a 10-dollar prepaid Visa card and be entered into a drawing for a 3-thousand-dollar Visa card. You can an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Visitation for Bloomington sports commentator Terry Stultz will be from 2 until 8 pm this Friday at The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard on East Third Street. A long-time member of the WGCL family, Terry died unexpected on Sunday. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be given to the Monroe County YMCA.

.