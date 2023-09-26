WGCL NEWS — Knox County Will Choose New Coroner

By Diane Daily

Knox County will have a new coroner this weekend. Members of the Republican Caucus will get together on Saturday and choose the county’s next coroner. The former coroner, Karen Donovan, was formally removed from office earlier this year after she was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. The candidate who is selected by the caucus will fill the remainder of Donovan’s unexpired term.

Police in several Indiana cities have received reports of a new online rental scam. People are posing as the owners of an available rental property. They ask for a lot of information from the hopeful tenant and collect a deposit fee. But the scammers don’t own the property and the keys they give to the victim don’t even work. By the time the victim realizes they’ve been conned, the fake landlord has moved on and they are nearly impossible to track down.

The American Red Cross is experiencing a nationwide blood shortage. Blood donations are urgently needed to ensure patients at hospitals across the country continue to receive critical medical care. The Red Cross is hosting a blood drive from 9 until 2:00 tomorrow at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Bloomington. You can schedule a time by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. You will need to bring a valid ID with you when you come to the appointment.

There is still time to register for this year’s Bloomington Pumpkin Launch competition. City Parks and Recreation hosts the annual event which brings together builders, engineers, inventors and other creative groups. The entry fee is $25 and registrations need to be submitted by Oct. 9th. Teams must bring at least eight pumpkins, weighing between five and eight pounds each, for the competitions. You can also bring extra pumpkins for practice shots and for a group shot at the end of the event. More information is available on the City of Bloomington website.