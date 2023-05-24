WGCL NEWS — Knox Co. Coroner In Court On Drug Possession

By Diane Daily

The elected coroner of Knox County has made her first appearance in court on drug possession charges. A preliminary plea of not guilty was entered on behalf of Karen Donovan, and, according to published reports, Donovan will be hiring private council. She is charged with felony possession of meth and a misdemeanor charge of possession of prescription drugs. Another court appearance is scheduled for July.

MCCSC and the Community Kitchen are working together this summer to provide free lunches to children who are 18 and younger. According to the Herald times, both the Community Kitchen and the local school corporation have offered free summertime meals to area kids for more than 20 years. The healthy lunches will include milk, whole grain, protein, fruit and a vegetable. The meals will be distributed at 13 area locations through August 1st. The program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Indiana Department of Education.

The long-awaited Larry Bird Museum could open in mid-December. A spokesperson for the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board said, if all goes well, they’re looking at December 21st for the grand opening. Bird has told friends he plans to attend the event once a date has set. The museum will be part of the Terre Haute Convention Center and will include thousands of items from his career with the Boston Celtics, ISU and the 1992 U.S. Olympic basketball team.

In Consumer News, today is the last day to return or exchange items at Bed Bath & Beyond. The company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and is in the final stages closing more than 300 stores around the county. Bed Bath & Beyond will not accept returns or exchanges for items purchased before April 26, 2023, after close of business today. The stores stopped accepting gift cards, gift certificates, and loyalty certificates on May 8 and are no longer honoring coupons.