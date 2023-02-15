WGCL NEWS — John Fernandez to Head Development of Trades District

By Diane Daily

The Mill has hired an accomplished and familiar name to head the development and marketing of the Trades District. John Fernandez is the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development and also served as Bloomington mayor from 1995 to 2003. As senior vice president for innovation and strategic partnerships at The Mill, his first priority will be overseeing the construction and launch of the The Trades District, a 12-acre portion of the Bloomington Tech Park.

In other news, the Turkish Student Association at Indiana University hopes to raise 50-thousand dollars to help earthquake relief efforts in Turkey. The massive earthquake struck southeast Turkey near the Syrian border last Monday causing massive destruction and claiming more than 33-thousand lives. The student group is collecting donations on its Go Fund Me Page.

A Gibson County man came up with a rather unusual to way to stop people from stealing from his car. He set it on fire. When Bloomington Police arrived at the scene, a local apartment complex on South Henderson Street, the owner of the vehicle told them he thought if he started the fire, there wouldn’t be anything left to steal. The 26-year-old was charged with arson, a level 4 felony; unlawful possession of a hypo-dermic syringe; a level 6 felony, and possession of a controlled substance which is a class A misdemeanor.

Entries are still being accepted for the 13th annual Trashion Refashion Runway Show. The event is a fundraiser for the Center for Sustainable Living and entries from individuals and groups will be accepted but the deadline to enter is this Sunday. You can submit up to three designs in the Trashion or Re-fashion category. Designs need to consist of at least 90% refashioned or discarded materials. The date for the runway show is April 16th and it will be held at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater.