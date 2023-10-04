WGCL NEWS — Job “Ghosting” Increase In Last Few Years

By Diane Daily

It’s called Ghosting, but it has nothing to do with Halloween. It happens when a job applicant has an interview with a prospective employer, then disappears without any explanation. And there has been a big increase in the practice during the past two years. Job applicant ghosting can take place at any stage in the hiring process, from the initial interview to a final job offer. Ninety-five percent of recruiters have had it happen after the first interview. But some job candidates justify the practice. They say it’s payback for the number of recruiters and employers who never bother to contact an applicant after they have been interviewed for a position.

A ceremonial groundbreaking is taking place tomorrow at the Tech Center in the Bloomington Trades District. The event will celebrate the progress that has been made and give us a preview of the next phase of the project. The one-hour ceremony will start at 4:00 and will be followed by appetizers, drinks and music at The Mill. It’s a free event and the public is invited.

Applications are being accepted for an Energy Assistance Program that’s available in Daviess, Greene, Knox and Sullivan Counties. The program is offered through the PACE Communication Action Agency and provides income-qualified households a one-time benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. The agency is hosting an “Application Assistance Event” in all four counties to help streamline the process.

Bob Dylan is making another stop in Indiana, this time down in Evansville. Dylan will bring his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour to the Old National Events Plaza on December 3rd. Tickets go on sale this Friday.