WGCL NEWS — Jail Officer Assaulted Near Curry Building

By Diane Daily

A Monroe County Jail officer was assaulted on Saturday and it wasn’t while he was at work. According to a report in the Bloomingtonian, Sgt. Avery Brahaum and a bail bondsman were walking thru the alley between the Jail and the Curry Building when Brahaum was struck in the head, by a man who had allegedly been causing quite a commotion at the Art Fair on the Square that morning. Police say Christopher Head had been yelling at people on the B-Line Trail before he attacked Brahaum. Head was booked into jail on a preliminary charge of assault on a public official which is a level 5 felony.

An Indiana man who was supposed to be watching his 3-year-old granddaughter is facing felony charges after the girl was found roaming around the neighborhood in just a diaper. Police say the toddler was attacked by a dog before they arrived at the scene. 43-year-old Donald Bradford says the little girl walked outside when he was in the bathroom. He has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury which carries a term of three to 16 years in prison.

More and more pharmacies are being broken into around Indiana. The Indiana Board of Pharmacy says burglars have been stealing codeine derivatives and several stimulant medications. Store managers are being advised to take extra precautions before they close. Making sure the doors are located and the alarm systems and security cameras are working properly.

Work has begun on construction of a new, four-mile hiking trail on the south side of Griffy Lake. The hiking trail will make up the south half of the Griffy Lake Loop Trail and will connect the trail being constructed across the Griffy Lake dam to the half-mile section of trail on the east end of the lake as part of the accessible fishing pier and sidepath project along Headley Road. The existing hiking trail on the south side of Griffy Lake is heavily eroded, difficult to follow, and does not adhere to current environmental best practices for trails. The current project will create a trail that is easier for users to follow. The south section of the new trail is scheduled for completion later this year.