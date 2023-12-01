WGCL NEWS — IU School of Medicine Recieves Grant For Opioid Treatment

By Diane Daily

More money is available to fight a growing problem in the Hoosier state. The IU School of Medicine has just received a $5 million grant for the treatment of adolescents who have substance and opioid use disorders. The grant is funded by the National Institute of Health’s Helping to End Addiction Initiative. The goal of the long-term initiative is to make pediatric behavioral care more accessible to children and adolescents. The grant also will help by providing mental health and substance use screenings, assessments and treatment though IU Health’s primary care clinics.

Another delay for the opening of the Larry Bird Museum in Terre Haute. The museum was to have opened last fall but not all of the exhibits have been installed. Members of the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board toured the museum this week and asked that the legacy ring exhibit be moved to a more visible location. Work should be finished by early next spring.

Checking Consumer News, even though Black Friday has come and gone. Delta Air Lines is still offering some good deals this holiday season. The airline has a list of Fly into a Winter Wonderland fares, which offer discounts both in cash and by using Delta SkyMiles redemptions for flights. The selected low fares are for travel both within the United States and internationally. Travelers should be aware that some of the fares in Basic Economy and are non-refundable.

Switchyard Park will be turned into a Winter Wonderland tomorrow. Bloomington Parks and Recreation is hosting a Winter Lights – December Nights event. Thousands of colorful lights will decorate the park and there will be food trucks, live music and lots of activities for kids. It’s a free event and it will get underway at 4:00.