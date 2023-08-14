WGCL NEWS — IU Prepares for Fall Semester

By Diane Daily

IU’s Fall Semester starts next Monday. More than 40-thousand students are enrolled for classes. They’ll take a Fall Break October 13 through 15 and start finals week on December 11. The large influx of students means more traffic around town, parking spaces will be a lot harder to find and it will take a while for some of the newer residents to become familiar with Bloomington’s one-way streets and four way stops. As always, give yourself some extra time and a little extra patience as you drive through town the next few days.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an apparent drowning at Monroe Lake. Emergency personnel were called to the Paynetown Recreation Area Saturday afternoon after a man went under the water but never resurfaced. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Rajesh Kumar of Ozone Park, New York. Authorities say he was not wearing a life jacket.

Governor Holcomb has issued a disaster declaration for eight Indiana counties hit by severe storms earlier this summer. Johnson, Martin, Clay, Fountain, Gibson, Spencer, Vermillion, and Vigo counties were all affected and are covered by the emergency declaration.

We have an update on the City’s Hopewell Project. Construction has started on this first phase of reconstructing the former hospital site. Over the next couple of weeks Milestone Contractors will remove the remaining parking lots and start construction of the new parking facilities for Centerstone. Construction is expected to continue for the next 14 months and should be completed next November.

The latest report from Gas Buddy shows the statewide average for gas in the Hoosier state is 3-dollars and 69 center a gallon. That’s still 15 cents under the national average. You can find gas for under $3.50 in several towns including Bedford and Linton.