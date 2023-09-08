WGCL NEWS — IU Police Chief Steps Down

By Diane Daily

An IU spokesperson says the University doesn’t comment on personnel matters, so we don’t why Jill Lee is no longer serving as Police Chief for the Bloomington campus. A graduate of the police academy, Lee was hired as the chief of police in 20-19. In the IU directory, Officer Brad Seifers is now listed as interim division chief.

There has been a setback in Mayor Hamilton’s annexation plans. A local court ruling will delay the trial that was set to begin in November. The Herald Times is reporting it may be several years before the city’s attempt to annex more than 85-hundred residents gets a court hearing. The proposed annexation area includes properties on the west and southwest sides of Bloomington.

The Monroe County Airport has a new Assistant Director. Brent Thompson has been chosen for the position. Airport officials say Thompson’s extensive aviation and firefighting experience will be a tremendous help in current and future operations. The Airport opened in 1939 and is currently served by two privately owned fixed base operators – Cook Aviation and BMG Aviation.

A Hoosier Legend has been added to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Two Bobby Knight bobble heads have just been introduced and are being produced in conjunction with Knight Legacy, an initiative founded by Pat Knight to honor, promote and preserve his father’s legacy. The cost for the bobbleheads ranges from $30 to $40. You can get a set of two for $65. Both bobbleheads are expected to ship in December.