WGCL News — IU Health Facility Opening in December

The new IU Health Bloomington hospital facility has an opening date.

Jim Inman Photo: facebook.com/IUHealthBloomington

The new hospital and academic center will open on December 5. The date aligns with plans from IU Health, who said the facility would open in late 2021.

According to IU Health, the new facility is 622,000 square feet – more than 80,000 square feet larger than the current hospital.

There will be a transition period of service between the two facilities. The City of Bloomington purchased the land where the current hospital sits, with plans for development of the area. The hospital building will eventually be torn down.

The current IU Health Bloomington hospital has been in its location for more than a century.

***

Would you visit a pop culture museum? A place that has guitars by Prince and Bob Dylan, a piano used by John Lennon and a computer signed by Steve Jobs?

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hopes you’ll be interested – he owns all those items, and more, and is looking to create a museum to display and preserve the multi-million dollar collection he’s made over the last two decades.

According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, Irsay is actively looking for a city that would be interested in his collection. In the last he has loaned pieces out for exhibitions or private showings, but now the 62-year-old billionaire is wanting to find a permanent home for the pieces.

Irsay has looked at Indianapolis along with Chicago, Nashville, Austin and Boston.

Chris Gahl, vice president of the Visit Indy tourism group, is interested in the collection, but wants to maximize the experience to attract locals and visitors.

***

Is a hot tub considered a pool?

In Nashville, Tennessee, it apparently is… when the hot tub is on wheels and serves as a party vehicle for renters.

Music City Party Tub was issues a violation from the Nashville health department in August. The vehicle, owned by Guy Williams, is considered a public swimming pool and was operating without a permit.

A judge temporarily shut down the mobile hot tub in a lawsuit filed last week, according to The Tennessean.

The party tub allows six or seven people to soak while venturing around Music City.

Williams said he was exempt from needing the permit because the hot tub capacity was less than the minimum of a public pool.

However, the health department found the business isn’t registered with the state and doesn’t have a county business license.