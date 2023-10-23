WGCL NEWS — IU Basketball Player Arrested On Misdemeanor

By Diane Daily

An IU basketball freshman was arrested at a local Taco Bell early yesterday morning. Mackenzie Mgbako was booked into the Monroe County Jail and charged with criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement. According to police, management at the fast food restaurant on East Third Street refused to serve a customer in the drive-thru due to his belligerent behavior. The man but was later identified as Mgbako. Officers repeatedly told the 18-year-old he needed to leave the property. He refused and sat in his car for about 15 minutes, then drove to a nearby lot and parked again.

At the second location, Mgbako was told he was under arrest but he wouldn’t get out of his car. Officers had to use a baton to break the passenger side window and unlock the doors. He had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle and police were eventually able to place him in handcuffs and taken to the Monroe County Jail. He posted bail about three hours later.

Employees are taking more sick days now than they did before the pandemic. And it’s just happening in Indiana. It’s happening throughout the country. Health experts say a rise in some illnesses, including R-S-V, require several days away from work. Another factor for the increase could be that people are taking early symptoms of an illness more seriously than they used to and not going in to work when they feel like they’re getting sick.

Work has begun on Indiana’s first new state park inn since 1939. In addition to the guest rooms and a large dining room, the Lodge at Potato Creek in St. Joseph County will have an indoor aquatic center, a nature area, a café and gift shop. A DNR spokesperson says the inn could open as early as 2026. Potato Creek State Park is southwest of South Bend. Not a bad drive from Bloomington.

The runaway sheep in Yorktown, Indiana, has finally been captured. We first heard about Rambo earlier this month when Delaware County authorities announced were having a hard time getting him corralled. Police say they finally caught up Rambo and he has been taken to a local vet. He will soon have a permanent home at a nearby farm.