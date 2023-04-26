WGCL NEWS — Investigation of Fatal Crash on 37 Continues

By Diane Daily

The investigation is continuing into a fatal accident that killed two people south of Bloomington. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene in the northbound lanes of State Road 37 at Zikes Road Monday afternoon. Witnesses told police the driver of a Chevrolet Express Van was southbound on 37, signaled to the right shoulder then suddenly veered left, crossing the median. The Express van hit a Mercedes Sprinter Van that was traveling north on 37. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Martinsville residents are being surveyed to help the city understand the needs of those who commute to work in other areas. City officials are working with the Central Indiana Regional Transit Authority to conduct the survey. Information from the questionnaire will influence future options designed to save money, reduce stress and improve air quality in central Indiana. The survey is aimed at residents who live in Martinsville, but commute to jobs in other cities including Bloomington, and Indianapolis.

The personal finance website Wallet Hub has just released a report on the Most Gambling Addicted States. Indiana ranks 31st on the list, which means the Hoosier state is on the lower side of being negatively affected by gambling, but it’s still an issue. Experts on addiction caution that a person who has a bad gambling habit needs help, but the biggest challenge is convincing them to get it.

Finally today, John Mellencamp is getting ready to release his 25th album. Orpheus Descending will be out on June 25.