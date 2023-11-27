WGCL NEWS — Investigation Continues Into Fatal Car Accident

By Diane Daily

The investigation continues into a fatal accident on Hartstrait Road. According to authorities, witnesses to the one car accident gave updates to Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatch just before 1:00 last Saturday afternoon. The Ellettesville Fire Department and Monroe Fire District responded to the scene. After they extingised the car fire, they found the remains of one person inside the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Monroe County Coroners Office to confirm the identity of the victim and the cause of the accident.

Extra safety measures will be in place for this year’s Festival of Lights parade in Columbus. The Columbus Board of Works has approved a plan to place steel barriers at several locations along the route to guard against vehicle accidents during the parade. The city previously used the barriers during this year’s Ethnic Expo to keep vehicles from driving into the event space. The Columbus Festival of Lights Parade will start at 6:00 on Saturday night. There will also be a fireworks show when the parade is over.

In Consumer News on this Monday, Honda has issued a recall for more than 300,000 vehicles because of a seat belt problem. The defective seat belts are in 20-23 and 20-24 Accords and HR-Vs. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says drivers who safely buckle up are far less likely to sustain serious injuries in a car accident.