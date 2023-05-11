WGCL NEWS — Initiative to Improve Maternal Mortality Rates Expanding

By Diane Daily

Indiana has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country. But an initiative to reverse that alarming trend has expanded statewide. The My Healthy Baby program provides assistance to Hoosier mothers and babies. The program connects new moms and mothers to be with available community resources and provides access to free items and services during during the baby’s first year. According to the Indiana Capital Chronicle, more than 12-thousand women have already signed up for the program.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has issued a warning about counterfeit parking passes for this year’s Indianapolis 500. The phony passes are being sold online. Authorities are investigating the scam and officials at the track want to make sure fans don’t fall victim to it. Unfortunately, the scammers are making in a lot of money. Some are charging three and four times the face value of the passes. If you bought a parking pass online and aren’t sure if it’s the real thing, you call the Speedway’s ticket office.

An injured bald eagle is on the mend after being rescued by an Indiana State Police officer. The eagle was found along State Road 63 in Vermillion County. The trooper put the eagle in his patrol car and took it to a veterinarian. A tweet from the eagle rescue shows the bird wrapped in a plaid cloth and said “hopefully the eagle will be soaring again soon”.

Again this year, local letter carriers will be collecting food donations on their regular routes. It’s part of the annual Stamp Out Hunger program and it’s taking place this Saturday. Just leave a bag of non-perishable items by your mailbox tomorrow evening or Saturday morning and the donations will be taken to the Hoosier Hills Food Bank. Suggested items include canned meats and soups, peanut butter, pasta and rice.

Ellettsville Utilities is reminding up about some work that is scheduled for next week. Starting Monday, hydrant flow testing will be taking place in the Prominence Place and Centennial North Subdivisions.