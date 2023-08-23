WGCL NEWS — INDOT Releases Report On Major Project

By Diane Daily

This week’s hot temperatures and high humidity have lots of Indiana residents feeling a little worn down. Health experts say that’s normal, but we need to watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. That includes sweating profusely or not sweating at all, dizziness, and trouble concentrating. Both heat stroke and heat exhaustion are very serious and need immediate medical attention. Many hospitals around the state are seeing an increase in patients who are experiencing heat-related problems this week.

INDOT has issued a progress report on a major construction project. A new fly-over bridge is taking shape in the future I-69/I-465 system-to-system interchange in Marion County. Commuters along I-465 will see major additions as crews set the steel girders that will form the base of the bridge. When it’s finished, the fly-over bridge will support northbound to westbound traffic from I-69 to I-465.

IU’s Fall Semester has just gotten underway, an off-campus fraternity has already gotten into trouble. The Kappa Sigma fraternity was placed on cease and desist yesterday for alcohol violations, hazing and endangering others. Under the cease and desist order, all activities at the fraternity have been suspended until further notice. Kappa Sigma had just returned to IU in January, almost five years after the national headquarters withdrew their charter for violations regarding alcohol and hazing.

In Consumer News, cruise lines are finally coming out of their post pandemic slump with much higher-than-expected sales this year. Carnival Corp., the largest of the cruise companies, reported an all-time high in total future cruise bookings, consumer deposits and revenues. Occupancy rates for most cruise companies have either returned to traditional levels or are very close to those levels. Financial analysts say the cruise industry’s performance has exceeded their expectations and the trend is a little surprising, since many of the cruise lines have raised their prices during the last few months.