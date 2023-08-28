WGCL NEWS — Indiana Task Force Returns After Maui Mission

By Diane Daily

Indiana Task Force 1 has completed its mission in Maui and is headed home today. They are set to arrive in Indianapolis this afternoon. The Task Force was made up of 70 firefighters from around the state. While they were in Maui, they helped with search, rescue, and recovery efforts following this month’s deadly wildfires.

Canadian wildfire smoke is blamed for a recent jump in asthma-related trips to the emergency room. The CDC says ER visits were 17% higher than usual in states where wildfire smoke triggered air quality alerts between April and August. Those states included Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin.

IU Police were called to the scene of three separate accidents this weekend, all of them involved Little 500 cyclists. None of the accidents involved life threatening injuries. The IDS is reporting the bikers were members of campus fraternities. IUPD plans to increase the number of officers on campus this fall…to make sure stopping both driver and bike riders are following standard traffic laws. Their goal is to make everyone aware of traffic safety.

There has been a recall of Kroger-brand frozen vegetables. Twin City Foods is recalling the brand’s frozen corn and mixed vegetables with corn because of a possible bacterial contamination. If you recently bought any Kroger frozen corn or mixed vegetables, you can take them back to the store for a full refund. But the FDA says there have been no reports of illness or other complaints associated with the frozen vegetables.

Jerry Seinfield will play a second show at the IU Auditorium in October. Seinfeld is part of this year’s Homecoming Weekend activities and will perform at 7pm and the newly added show at 9:30pm on Friday, October 20. Tickets are on sale for both shows.