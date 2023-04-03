WGCL NEWS — Indiana Prepares Cleanup After Severe Tornado Damage

By Diane Daily

Indiana is cleaning up from the severe damage caused by Friday’s deadly storms and tornadoes. The National Weather Service says they counted seven tornadoes across central Indiana. Three of the state’s five fatalities were in Sullivan County which has been declared a state of emergency. Governor Holcomb visited the area this weekend.

Two campers died at McCormick’s Creek State Park Saturday. After the storms passed, Indiana State Police first statements reported no deaths in the area. When the couple was reported missing, officers conducted a second search and discovered the bodies.

Police are investigating a shooting death in Vincennes. 18-year-old Hunter Ravellette who found in the driveway of his home with a gunshot wound Friday night. Authorities attempted CPR but Ravellette was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Indiana Commission on Higher Education is reminding the returning college students and high school seniors to file this year’s application for federal student assistance. Applications need to be submitted by next Saturday in order to receive funding and maintain state scholarships including the 21st Century Scholarship. According to the National College Attainment Network, Hoosier students failed to claim 70 million dollars in federal Pell grants last year.

It’s Remembrance Week in Bloomington. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Commission is sponsoring the week of events in celebration of African American history. The observance begins tomorrow, the 55th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. King at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. There will be a special showing of the film Carmen Jones at 5:00 tomorrow evening at the IU Wells Library. A panel discussion will follow the film. It’s free screening but tickets are required.