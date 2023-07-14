WGCL NEWS — Indiana Pharmacies Experiencing Shortages

By Diane Daily

Indiana pharmacies are starting to feel the effects of a nationwide prescription drug shortage. More than 100 prescription medications are in short supply this summer. According to medical experts at John Hopkins University, the shortages have been happening on and off for the last decade across the county, but current deficits are at an all-time high. And it is not just medications that are prescribed for patients for at-home use. Some states are reporting a shortage in critical drugs that are needed for chemotherapy and to treat other life-threatening diseases.

Work continues on the multi-million dollar casino resort in Terre Haute. Indiana Public Media is reporting the hotel and casino complex is scheduled to be finished next March. Once completed, it will include a 122-room luxury hotel, five restaurants, six bars, a pool. There will be 35 table games and a thousand slot machines in the casino. The project has already been a boom to the regional economy. Up to 400 construction workers are on the site each day. Right now, they’re working to enclose the casino ahead of the cold weather months. Public Indiana Media is reporting the resort is expected to create about 500 full and part-time jobs. Hiring starts next month.

As always there are lots of fun events happening in Bloomington this weekend. Switchyard Brewing Co is hosting a retro summer block party tomorrow night. It’s open to all ages and will run from 6:00 until 11:00. Attendees will also have a chance to help My Sister’s Closet. Every donation of 5 clothing items will get you a $5 gift card. The Bryan Park music series continues Sunday Night with a free concert by the Sam Finley Trio and the Movin’ Hips. The three-hour concert will start at 5:30.