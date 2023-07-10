WGCL NEWS — Indiana Low in Independence Ranking

By Diane Daily

A new report finds that when it comes to being “independent,” Indiana has a lot of work to do. The study to determine the most independent state in the country evaluated residents’ financial and governmental dependencies as well as each state’s dependence on the job market. When the numbers were analyzed, the Hoosier State was in 43rd place. None of Indiana’s neighbors did well in the study either. Ohio and Illinois came in 36th and 37th, while Michigan was ranked 40th. K

The USPS is blaming inflation for the price hike in stamp prices. The three-cent increase went into effect this weekend. We’re now paying 66-cents for a first-class forever stamp. Postcard stamps have gone up too, from 49-cents to 51 cents. This is the fifth increase in stamp prices since January 2019, when first class stamps cost 50-cents each.

The 22nd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bike ride starts today in the Hoosier state. The ride honors Indiana’s fallen law enforcement heroes and supports their survivors. The group of riders includes active and retired police officers, law enforcement survivors, law enforcement family members and friends of law enforcement. They will ride their bikes around the perimeter of Indiana to raise funds and awareness of the sacrifices made by Hoosier law enforcement families across Indiana.

If you’re ever wanted to see the northern lights, you might get a chance later this week and you won’t even have to leave home. The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geo-Physical Institute is predicting high activity of the aurora borealis across Canada and much of the northern U.S on Thursday. The forecast says the colorful light show in the night sky will be visible as far south as Indiana, and from Maine to Washington state. The best time to see the northern lights will be from 10pm to 2am local time, and the best place to see them will be in rural areas away from the city lights.