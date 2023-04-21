WGCL NEWS — Indiana General Assembly Finalizing Remaining Bills

By Diane Daily

The Indiana General Assembly is winding down. Lawmakers are still at work, trying to iron out compromises on several remaining bills. Meanwhile, Governor Holcomb signed nearly 80 bills into law this week including House Act 11-86, which is designed to protect police officers at crime scenes. Under the legislation, if a person is within 25 feet of an officer after being told to step back, the person will be charged with a class c misdemeanor.

The 24th annual Drug Take Back Day is taking place tomorrow. It’s a national effort, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration and offers a safe way to dispose of unused or expired prescription and over the counter medications. Three area drop off locations have been set up.

The Indiana State Police post on North Packinghouse Road in Bloomington. The Ellettsville Police Department on West Guy McCown Drive. And at the Spencer Police Department on North West Street. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked. Again this year, new and used needles will not be accepted for disposal.

Bloomington Meals on Wheels has received the “Be More Impactful Award” from the City’s Volunteer Network. Meals on Wheel is celebrating its fiftieth year of providing two nutritious meals a day to the elderly, disabled, and homebound in the community. More than 300 volunteers distribute the meals and have seen first-hand how much their services mean to the recipients. There are no age or income requirements to qualify for the program. Over the years, the service has expanded to nine routes, and a mobile food pantry delivery service, Groceries to Go.

An Earth Day Plant Swap is taking place tomorrow at Bloomingfood’s Near West store tomorrow. If you have extra fruit, vegetable, herb, native landscaping or house plants that you’d like to exchange, just bring them to the store. New containers will be provided for the plants you want to take home.