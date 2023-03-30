WGCL NEWS — IN State Police Investigating Death of Woman Near Oakland City

By Diane Daily

The Indiana State Police and several other law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found near a motel in Oakland City. Officers were called to the scene on Tuesday after motel staff discovered the body in the woods near the Diplomat motel. Authorities aren’t sure how the woman died and are waiting for an autopsy to be performed. Until they get the results, they’re not ruling out foul play.

It’s happening more and more in Indiana and across the country. Road rage incidents involving guns are on the increase. According to published reports there were 66 incidents in 2021, nearly triple the number for the year before. A national research & policy group found the number of road rage injuries and deaths involving guns has gone up every year in the United States for the past five years. Authorities say if you’re confronted by an angry driver, call 9-1-1, carefully change lanes, get off the interstate and look for help at a fire station, gas station or any place where there are a lot of people.

The deadline to file your taxes is a little over two weeks away and if you need some help this year, AARP tax volunteers will be at the Monroe County Public Library’s Downtown Branch through April 14th. The free assistance is available on a first come, first served basis from 2:00 until 5:00 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

Finally, the student-run cafe at Ivy Tech Bloomington is offering special lunches on Thursdays through the end of April…featuring cuisine from different cultures. The Yellowwood cafe is part of the hospitality administration program on the Bloomington campus. Upcoming menu items include fare from West Africa and the Caribbean, Spain, the Middle East and Mediterranean, Indian and Southeast Asia. Space at the café is limited and reservations are required. Take out is also available.