WGCL NEWS — Indiana Shows Progress in Chamber Of Congress “Report Card”

By Diane Daily

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is cautiously optimistic about the coming year. The Hoosier state is showing progress in some areas, but the Chamber feels the rate of improvement isn’t fast enough. Their recently released report card compared Indiana to other states covering 31 specific goals including workforce initiatives, education and economic growth. The state ranked third for its technology-intensive industries including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and software development. Three other bright spots were highlighted. Indiana’s overall attractive business climate, minority entrepreneurship and the increase in the number of design patents that have been issued in the past year.

Martin County has a new Urgent Care facility. The business opened in Loogootee this week and will provide medical treatment to area residents on a walk-in basis. The county doesn’t have a hospital and many area doctors have a very full schedule during the cold weather months. The new clinic has extended hours to accommodate anyone who needs to see a medical professional without a long wait.

Evansville Police arrested a man earlier this week after he allegedly broke into an office at an apartment complex and helped himself to a snack. According to the police report, officers were called to the scene after an alarm was activated around pm. The suspect was still in the office and indicated he had a right to be there. But the owner said didn’t work there and wasn’t one of the tenants. During a search, officers found a pink phone charger in the man’s pocket and it appeared he had eaten a cookie while he was casing the joint. He was arrested on an assortment of charges.

There is still time to be part of the Bloomington Creative Glass Center’s 12 Days of Holiday Art. A couple of sessions are coming up. Next Tuesday, you can learn how to make a 3-D table top tree to decorate your home or give as a gift. On December 21st, The Glass Center will offer a class on making a holiday wreath ornament. Registration is required for both sessions. You can find the details on the BCGB website.