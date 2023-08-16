WGCL NEWS — IN Medicaid Recipients Victim of Security Breach

By Diane Daily

More than 700-thousand Indiana Medicaid recipients have had their personal information exposed and authorities say the victims need to monitor their credit to determine if there are any long-term problems. According to a report in the Indianapolis Star, software used by a contractor for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration experienced a recent security breach. Every Medicaid member that was affected by the security breach will be contacted with information and details on the credit monitoring process.

With schools back in session around the state, Indiana law enforcement agencies are reminding Hoosier motorists to stop for school buses or face the consequences. Over the next couple of weeks, officers will be increasing patrols to prevent stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving in school zones and around school buses. More than 200 agencies are participating in awareness program.

Indiana University will begin surveying its athletic stakeholders this week about ways to improve Memorial Stadium and enhance the football gameday experience. The department has partnered with Nations Group to send out an online to survey fans, ticket buyers, donors and business leaders. Survey topics include “a reimagined concourse, upgraded concessions and restrooms, and a series of enhanced premium seating options and locations.” Memorial Stadium is the 10th largest stadium in the Big Ten.

In Consumer News, Dunkin Donuts will soon add alcohol to some of its most popular drinks. On Monday, Dunkin’ announced its new Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees and Iced Teas as they venture into the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage market. The spiked options will be available later this month in 12 states.