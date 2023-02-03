WGCL NEWS — Improvements to Monroe Co. Airport Nearly Complete

By Diane Daily

A project to improve the lighting system at the Monroe County Airport is close to being completed, but shipping and manufacturing problems will delay the process for another few weeks.Indiana Public Media reports the $2.3 million project is about 95% compete. New LED lights have been installed on the runway but the new lights are still being run on the old electrical system. The airport received a federal grant to replace the decades old lighting system three years ago. But some of the needed parts have been delayed more than 16 months. Airport officials say they don’t expect any closures at the airport while the work is being completed.

Today is National Wear Red Day, an annual American Heart Association event designed to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. Health experts say one of the best things we can do for our heart health is to stop smoking and stop using smokeless tobacco. Other tips include getting regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight and keeping track of your blood pressure and cholesterol levels. They say it is never too late to start taking steps to a healthier lifestyle.

Checking Consumer News, a popular Midwest potato chip company is going out of business. Ohio-based Mikesell’s Snack Food Company has been around since 1910. The company is in the process of winding down its manufacturing, distribution and administrative operations. A spokesman for Mikesell’s says the liquidation will take place over the next few months. They hope to sell the brand to another snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible.

IU Cinema is hosting an Open House next Tuesday afternoon. the event will feature movies, music, games and giveaways. Visitors will have a chanCe to go behind the scenes at the cinema and take part of a scavenger hunt inside the building. The open house will start at 3:00 and run until 6:00. It’s free and will open to the public.