WGCL NEWS — IDEM Issues Air Quality Action Day

By Diane Daily

IDEM has issued an Air Quality Action Day across all of Indiana today due to high levels of pollutants and smoke traveling across the state from the Canadian wildfires. The excessive levels can irritate the lungs and cause respiratory problems especially in the elderly and anyone with an existing lung condition. Those are risk are advised to limit their time outdoors and to wear a mask if needed.

A new tuition reimbursement pilot program has been announced for eligible City of Bloomington employees. The program is included in this year’s Budget. The initiative offers regular full-time City employees reimbursement for educational expenses up to 25-hundred dollars a year in the employee has worked for the City for at least 12 months. The initiative is designed to support employees as they continue their growth and professional development with a college-accredited degree or professional certification.

In Health News, an increase in Conjunctivitis is being reported throughout Indiana. The condition, commonly known as Pink Eye Pink eye is an inflammation of the membrane that lines the eyeball and eyelid. Health experts say cases have surged among children and young adults but the condition can affect older adults as well. While the symptoms are not pleasant, Pink Eye doesn’t cause permanent damage. Your doctor can prescribe and an antibiotic to for sooth the inflammation, but the virus will need to run its course.

The first few musical acts coming to the Indiana State Fair have been announced. Kicking off the summer series will be country singer Clint Black on July 28th, followed by Peppa Pig Live! on July 30th. Blues great Buddy Guy will perform on August 18th.

One of Bloomington’s most popular warm weather events is back at the Switchyard Park Pavilion. From 11 until 8:00 today, Fresh Strawberry Shortcake will be available with proceeds benefitting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Bloomington. Hot dogs, chips and soft drinks are also the menu. In addition to walk up orders, there will also be a drive-thru. Organizers says the lines move pretty fast.