WGCL NEWS — IDEM Calls For Air Quality Action Day

By Diane Daily

It’s an Air Quality Action Day for most of Central and East Central Indiana. IDEM says the poor air quality may be a problem for many Hoosiers…especially the elderly those with respiratory issues. Officials are asking us to avoid using the drive-thru today and to combine errands into just one trip. Turn off your car’s engine instead of letting it idle and, if possible, wait until after 7:00 this evening to get gas.

25 people have been arrested on drug-related charges as part of collaborative effort led by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. The warrants were issued after investigations by several law enforcement agencies including the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police Department and the Greenwood Police Department. Most of the arrests were made in Edinburgh, Franklin and Greenwood but a few were in Marion County. Police are still searching for 11 more suspects.

If you live in Bloomington, it will cost more for your curbside trash and recycling pickup next year.The Bloomington City council approved the rate hikes during this’s week regular session. According to a report by Indiana Public Media, the new rates will go into effect Jan.1st of next year.

Checking consumer news, more Americans are failing to make payments on their car loans and credit cards. A new report from Moody’s Investors Service shows payment delinquencies have now surpassed pre-Covid levels. The findings indicate more consumers are struggling to keep up with high prices with many dipping into their savings to help cover expenses. But the report contained some good news. Fewer Americans are falling behind on their monthly mortgage payments.

IU Cinema will kick off its fall season with a free open house next Thursday. More than 70 films will be shown this semester including works by Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma, and Steven Spielberg. Film goers can also enjoy seeing restored versions of several classic films as well as fan favorites like The Big Lebowski.