WGCL NEWS — Hostage Situation Ended In Suicide

By Diane Daily

A hostage situation came to a violent end Friday when the hostage taker shot and killed himself. Bloomington Police were called to a residence in the 3300 block of N Kingsley Drive after two young hostages had escaped. The armed man inside the home was reportedly intoxicated and threatened to kill himself and officers multiple times. He also refused to leave the house without taking his gun with him. Shortly after 6:30 Friday evening, the 46-year-old man shot himself. The 76-year-old hostage was able to safely leave the home.

The flu season in Indiana has resulted in 230 flu-related deaths. That is significantly higher than the 26 deaths reported during the same time frame last year. The latest data from the Indiana Health Department shows that 13 of the newly reported deaths were Hoosiers ages 65 or older. Health officials are reminding us that the flu virus is still prevalent in and it isn’t too late to get vaccinated. The flu can be a very serious illness, especially for older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 13th Annual Women Excel Bloomington Awards. Each year, the award winners are recognized for their outstanding leadership in influencing the growth of others in the community. This year’s awards will be presented at a reception on June 1st. Nominees must be employed in either the business sector or a non-profit organization. All nominees must be at least 21. Previous honorees are not eligible Nominations need to be submitted to the Chamber by April 5.

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has expanded its recall of a prescription dry dog food due to potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration says that Purina’s investigation revealed a mistake from a supplier caused the potential problem. Purina is telling consumers to stop feeding the dog food to their pets, and discard it in a container where no other animals can have access to it.