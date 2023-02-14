WGCL NEWS — Hoosiers to Receive a Break in Automatic Taxpayer Refund Payments

By Diane Daily

Indiana taxpayers will be getting a break from the IRS this year. Hoosiers will not have to report the Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments they received from the state last year when filing their tax returns this spring. Two payments were issued in 2022, totally $325. The agency says “payments related to general welfare and disaster relief” won’t need to be declared. Earlier this month, the IRS had asked taxpayers to hold off on filing their taxes until a decision was made on how to process the relief payments.

The Bloomington Housing Authority will host a building contractor workshop later this month with information on how to bid on small- to mid-size construction projects. The workshop will be held in partnership with the City of Bloomington’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Department and Ivy Tech’s Gayle & Bill Cook Center for Entrepreneurship. The event is scheduled for February 23rd at Ivy Tech. Additional information is available on the City of Bloomington website.

Construction on the historic Lincoln Memorial Bridge in Knox County is on schedule even though damage to the structure is more extensive than anticipated. Officials with the George Rogers Clark National Park are overseeing the work on the bridge that was built in 1932. Published reports indicate crews have found areas where the bricks are much more deteriorated than expected but the discovery will not affect the project’s timeline. The bridge is still scheduled to reopen in late April with the same historic look made with newer, safer materials. The Buskirk Chumley Theater is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special showing of the 1987 classic Dirty Dancing. The movie will start at 6:30 this evening. Tickets are available at the Theater Box Office.