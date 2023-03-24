WGCL NEWS — Hoosier Film Festival Begins Tonight

By Diane Daily

The Knox County Coroner has been arrested on drug charges. 40-year-old Karen Donovan was taken into police custody after the State Police searched her home in Vincennes on a warrant. Officers say they found meth and fentanyl during the search. Donovan was taken to the Knox County Jail and then released on bond. She is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of meth, and official misconduct.

A variety of illegal drugs was found during an investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. According to their report, deputies were investigating a “suspicious vehicle” near West State Road 45 and South Leonard Springs Road and found the driver, Jeremy Tarter, with more than 100 Xanax bars, over 23 grams of methamphetamine, and smaller quantities of both MDMA and fentanyl. Tarter was arrested on numerous preliminary drug charges. A passenger in the car was arrested on two felony arrest warrants.

Customers of Bloomington Transit can take advantage of new Sunday bus service starting this weekend. The routes will run once an hour. in an effort to familiarize passengers with the Sunday service, BT will not initially charge passengers for the rides.

The City of Bloomington Farmers’ Market will open next Saturday, April 1st in the Parking lot of Fernandez Plaza. That means the People’s Market will close up shop for the year tomorrow. The market will be open from 10 tomorrow morning until 2 tomorrow afternoon at the First United Fellowship Hall in Bloomington.

Hoosier Films Annual Festival opens tonight at the Buskirk Chumley Theater. The festival celebrates the diverse films and filmmakers of Indiana with both feature films and themed shorts being shown. During the three-day festival you can meet filmmakers from around the state and attend Q&A sessions at the end of each screening. The film sessions will last for about two hours.