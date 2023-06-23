WGCL NEWS — Holcomb Endorses Pence for President

By Diane Daily

Governor Eric Holcomb is endorsing Mike Pence for President. Holcomb praised the former Vice President for his honesty and integrity, describing him as experienced and prepared to serve as our next President. In making the announcement, Holcomb has become Pence’s highest-profile endorsement.

The Indiana Youth Institute has issued this year’s Kids Count Data Book. And the annual report shows there is still room for improvement in the several key areas of childhood development. The report analyzed states in four categories: economic well-being, education, community and health and family. Indiana scored highest in the education category and there were improvements in several areas including the number of teens who are staying in school. But the report also showed an increase in the number of low birth-weight babies last year and found many Hoosier households are barely able to pay their bills and afford reliable childcare.

In Consumer News, there is a huge recall of a popular bath toy. Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark Bath Toys are being pulled from store shelves. The voluntary recall involves more than 7 million toys. The manufacturer says both the Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark Bath toys have fins that could cut or puncture a child if they fall or slip on them.

Finally, there’s a lot to do in Bloomington this first weekend in summer. IU’s Summer Outdoor Friday Night Movie Series continues this evening. You can enjoy a free showing of Top Gun: Maverick at the Hamilton Lugar School Lawn at 355 Eagleson Avenue. The Arts Fair on the Square is taking place from 10 until 5:00 tomorrow on the Courthouse Square. You can stop by the Saturday Community Farmer’s Market from 8:00 until 1:00 tomorrow. And the Woolery Farmer’s Market will be open from 8:00 until Noon.