WGCL NEWS — Historic Train Depot Destroyed By Fire

By Diane Daily

A historic train depot in Bedford was destroyed in an early morning fire yesterday. Firefighters were called to the Monon Station on J Street just before 3:00. It took more than six hours to extinguish the blaze. The depot was built in 1926 and was on the list of the state’s 10 Most Endangered Historical buildings. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a head on collision late Friday morning, the accident happened at State Road 45 and Eller Road west of Bloomington. Authorities say Zachary Seiger of Putnam County was driving west on 45 when he crossed the center line and hit an eastbound vehicle. The driver of the second car, 32-year-old Haylee Keller of Greene County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In other news, a couple of drivers got into a scuffle at the Tri State Speedway in Gibson County Saturday Night. Authorities arrived at the scene and reviewed a video of the altercation to find out what happened. 34 year-old Aric Gentry of Robards, Kentucky was arrested for his part in the fight. He was charged with Misdemeanor Battery.

The Monroe County Humane Association’s biggest fundraiser of the year is coming up on Sunday, October 1st and volunteers are needed to make it happen. There are a number of ways you can help at this year’s Run for the Animals and Barktoberfest celebration. More information is available on the Association’s website.