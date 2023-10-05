WGCL NEWS — Hilly Hundred Kicks Off This Weekend

By Diane Daily

One of the most popular Bicycling events in the U.S. is happening in Bloomington this weekend. The annual Hilly Hundred attracts thousands of cyclists from over 40 states and several foreign countries. This year’s event gets underway tomorrow. It includes two days of non-competitive cycling through Monroe, Owen and Morgan Counties. Free food and live entertainment will be waiting for the riders at each of three rest stops on Saturday and Sunday.

As always, there will be plenty of volunteers on hand to help with the race. Local law enforcement officers will be watching for any traffic problems. A total solar eclipse will be visible next April 8. The last time we had a solar eclipse was in 2017. The Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement has already begun the process of awarding microgrants of $2,000 to small Indiana communities to help them get ready for influx of visitors who will come to the Hoosier state to get the best view.

Officials with the Indiana DNR say skywatchers in Brown County State Park and along Monroe Lake will have the longest view of the eclipse, which will be around four minutes.

In Consumer News, we now have a list of the most popular candies that will be given out on Halloween. The folks at CandyStore.com say Reese’s Cups are the most popular treats Halloween followed by M&M’s, Hot Tamales, Skittles and Sour Patch Kids. The old school favorite dropped off the list for a few years. But it’s back this year in 8th place.

Finally, a reminder today. My Sister’s Closet has re-opened following a burglary at the store earlier this week. Since it opened in 1998, the local non-profit has helped hundreds of women in our community who were struggling with poverty, homelessness and domestic violence. Donations are currently being accepted for their Relocation Fund.