WGCL NEWS — High Health Care Costs Burdening Middle-Class

By Diane Daily

The National Weather Service is being brutally honest predicting dangerous temperatures for much of the state today. Highs will reach into the upper 90’s with the heat index values as high as 112 this afternoon. Limit your time outside, keep hydrated and remember outdoor pets will need plenty of shade and extra water today as well.

High health care costs continue to be a big burden in the U.S. According to a new report, almost 25% of middle-class Americans had unpaid health care bills in 2020. That compares with just under 13% of higher-income Americans, according to the report, which is based on US Census Bureau data. While middle-class college graduates have some medical debt, their share is far lower than those who did not go to or finish college.

The Federal Aviation Administration plans to hold a runway safety meeting at the Monroe County Airport next month. It’s one of several dozen meetings that will be held at airports around the country. The meetings will focus on identifying ways to eliminate so-called “close calls” at U.S. airports. In January, a plane crossing a runway at a New York airport nearly collided with a plane that was getting ready for take-off. There was another close call at Reagan National Airport in March.

Finally, if you’re looking for a new way to give back to the community, you’ll have a chance to learn more about area non-profits at next month’s City of Bloomington Volunteer Fair. The event will be held during the Saturday Farmers Market on September 9th. The Volunteer will run from 8am until noon in the City Hall Atrium.