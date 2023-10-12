WGCL NEWS — Heating Bills Lowering 15% Compared To Last Winter

By Diane Daily

There is good news for customers of CenterPoint Energy. Officials with the natural gas company have announced heating bills this winter will go down more than 15% compared to last winter. The decrease is due primarily to the stabilization of the natural gas market. Last winter season, higher and more volatile natural gas prices affected utilities across the state and country.

Another IU fraternity was suspended this week. Sigma Alpha Epsilon was placed on cease and desist for hazing. That means all chapter activities are suspended until further notice. The fraternity has been in trouble before and was sanctioned by the university at least once a year from 2019 to 2021.

Bloomington Parks and Recreation is collecting additional community input to develop a master plan to guide future enhancements for the Building Trades Park. Several different design concepts were unveiled at a public meeting last month. Comments are being accepted through next Friday.

The 39th annual Community Book Fare to benefit Hoosier Hills Food Bank is in full swing at the Monroe County Fairgrounds. More than 100-thousand books are available this year, plus dvds, cds, games and puzzles at very reasonable prices. There is also a large selection of children’s books. The Book Fare runs through next Tuesday.

The City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control has several Working Cats that are in need of a good home. Working Cats are better suited to an outdoor lifestyle and do well in barns, garages, warehouses and other outdoor buildings. They might even prove to be good mousers. All of the cats have been spayed or neutered and are vaccinated.

The Starlite drive-in is having a free movie night tonight. It’s a Halloween double feature with Hotel Transylvania and the Addams Family. There will also be a trunk or treat for the kids before the movie starts at sundown.