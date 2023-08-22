WGCL NEWS — Heat Wave Continues Today

By Diane Daily

The intense heat wave continues today. Heat indexes could reach 100 degrees or more this afternoon and the high humidity will continue. When it gets this hot and muggy, we need to take some extra precautions. Health experts advise staying out of the sun and avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, usually between 11am and 3pm. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and keep in touch with friends and neighbors who may need a little extra help the next few days.

For anyone who needs a break from the heat, there are seven fire stations in Monroe County that will serve as a cooling station from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. The Bloomington Health Foundation is giving 38-thousand dollars to the Bloomington Parks Foundation to keep visitors a lot safer during the hot weather. The money will be used to vital AED devices and provide additional sun safety programs at area parks.

Locations for the new AEDS include Twin Lakes Sports Park and Recreation Center, the Winslow Sports Complex, the Banneker Community Center, Switchyard Park Pavilion and Cascades Golf Course. The funds will also be used to replace shade umbrellas and provide free sunscreen at Bryan Park and Mills Pools.

In other news, Indiana Task Force One is helping with search and rescue efforts in Maui. WISH TV reports the team of 70 includes specialists from 16 central Indiana fire departments. The team will search apartment buildings and document their findings to help the recovery process. This information is also added to the FEMA system for future assistance purposes.

The Buskirk-Chumley Theater has a new executive director. Steve Versaw has an extensive background in all aspects of theater production and has worked with the Old National Center and Ru-off Music Center in Indianapolis. And the Bus-Chum has announced tickets are now available for this year’s Lotus World Music and Arts Festival. The festival will take place the last weekend in September.

The Future Farmers of America has seen a big jump in membership. The national farming organization has a record-high student membership this year of nearly 950-thousand. That’s an 11-percent increase from last year. And, for the first time, more than 43 percent of the membership is female.