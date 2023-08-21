WGCL NEWS — Heat Advisory In Effect This Week

By Diane Daily

It will be seriously hot the next few days. A heat advisory is in effect until late Thursday. We can expect highs in the 90’s all week and it’s possible the heat index could reach the 100-degree mark. Indiana health experts are reminding us to stay hydrated and to limit our outdoor activities if possible.

The severe spring storms are still a concern for many Sullivan residents. The Sullivan County Long Term Tornado Recovery Coalition has had several public meetings to discuss what they’ve accomplished so far and what still needs to be done. The coalition is working to provide long-term recovery services to help storm victims with their financial, spiritual and emotional needs.

The price for a gallon of gas in Indiana is still higher than the national average. According to GasBuddy, the statewide average for gas is 3-dollars and 90 cents, six cents more than the national average. But gas is selling for less in a few areas of the state including Linton and Bedford where the price of gas is just 3.55 per gallon.

A new law will go into effect in Hammond later this year that will require service stations to close between midnight and 5 a.m. Indiana Public Media is reporting the new ordinance was approved by the Hammond Common Council last week to cut down on crime. The members of the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety will consider exemptions to the ordinance. It goes into effect in November.

The Indiana State Fair has just wrapped up and the results of been released in this year’s Taste of the Fair contest.

For the second year in a row the top prize was awarded to an unconventional pizza choice. Pickle Pizza was voted the favorite choice this year. Buffalo pork-n-mac came in second and a pepperoni pizza pretzel took the third spot.