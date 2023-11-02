WGCL NEWS — Health Insurance Open Enrollment Has Begun

By Diane Daily

Open enrollment is underway for 2024 coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace. This gives Hoosiers a chance to enroll, re-enroll or change their health insurance plan. And there are a couple of important dates to keep in mind: December 15th is the last day you can enroll in or change your plan and pay the first month’s premium for coverage to start next January 1st. If you want to start or change a 20-24 health plan and pay the first month’s premium for coverage to next February, you have until January 15th to do it.

Another IU fraternity is in trouble. Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity was sanctioned this week for hazing. The fraternity is the fifth to be placed on cease and desist since August. University officials have suspended all activities for the five fraternities until further notice.

The FDA says a number of over-the-counter eye drops are being recalled because they may pose an infection risk. The warning applies to 27 eye drop products marketed under several store brands, including CVS Health, Walmart Equate and Target Up & Up.

Regulators say we need to take this recall seriously. The eye drops may contain bacteria that could cause eye infections, potentially causing vision loss or even blindness. According to the FDA, federal investigators found harmful bacteria and “unsanitary conditions” at a factory where several eye drop products are produced.

November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month and the Bloomington Animal Shelter is making it easy for you bring an older dog or cat into your family. The Animal Shelter has reduced adoption fees for all animals 5 and up to just $20. Fees are waived for cats and dogs that are 10 years and older. The reduced fees are in effect until the end of the month.