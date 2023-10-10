WGCL NEWS — Guilty Plea Deal Entered For Death Of Bloomington Man

By Diane Daily

A guilty plea has been entered by an Indiana drug dealer in connection with the death a Bloomington man. The family of Drew Estep says he was on the road of sobriety but began to struggle after he moved to Indiana. He died from a fatal dose of fentanyl three years ago. Garrett Hacker is the man accused of selling the drugs to Estep. With the help of federal agents, police were able to arrest Hacker and he has now admitted to giving Estep the drugs. Hacker faces 20 years in prison and will be sentenced on November 30th.

Early voting for Indiana’s November 7th election starts tomorrow.Bloomington voters will cast their ballots for city clerk and local and at-large city council seats. Democrat Kerry Thompson is the only mayoral candidate on the ballot. Early voting will end on November 6th.

Gas prices in Indiana have fallen by 16-cents in the past week. The average price for a gallon of gas in the Hoosier state is now 3-dollars and 43 cents. The national average is higher at 3-dollars 65. California residents are still paying more than anyone else at 5-dollars 80 cents per gallon.

Your favorite Girl Scout Cookie may cost more next year. According to media reports, cookie prices in 20-24 will range from $5 to $7 per box. The increased prices will cover the rising costs of the products that are needed for making the cookies. And there is word one of the more recent Girl Scout cookie flavors has been discounted. Raspberry Rally was available for one year.