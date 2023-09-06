WGCL NEWS — Greene County Searching For Missing Fugitive

By Diane Daily

Greene County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing fugitive. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 30-year-old Philbert Wright. He’s wanted for escape and robbery. He is described as being 5’7″ and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Wright is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you’re asked to contact the police.

An Indianapolis Metro Police dog who was stabbed during a break-in last Friday is on the mend. K-9 Ringo is recovering at home now after spending several days at an emergency vet clinic. Officers say they are glad to have him back and they promise to spoil him with lots of treats and belly rubs.

In Consumer News, going to a debt relief company can actually leave your finances in worse shape. That’s according to a recent study from the Better Business Bureau. The study looked into companies that advertise debt relief and credit repair services and uncovered a pattern of high fees and exaggerated promises. The bureau has received thousands of complaints about companies that left their clients in worse debt or lowered their credit scores even more. Credit experts say you should understand the exact services you’ll receive before you enter into an agreement. And it’s a bad sign if try and rush you into anything.

And we have another food recall to tell you about today. Conagra Brands has issued a recall of its Banquet Chicken Strip Meals because of possible plastic contamination. At least one person reported receiving a mouth injury after biting into the product. The recalled 8-point-9 ounce meals have a best if used date of December 11, 20-24, January 1, 20-25 and January 7-2025. They were sold at retail locations around the country and were also available online.