WGCL NEWS — Greene County Investigating Death In One Vehicle Accident

Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the busiest travel weekends of the year and, according to the Indiana State Police, we often see more serious traffic accidents during the long three-day weekend. Greene County police are investigating the death of a Linton man died in a one vehicle accident Sunday morning. Dispatchers were notified of the crash around 3:00 and emergency officials responded to County Road 12-50 West and County Road 500 North. Officers initially searched the area but couldn’t find any signs of a crash. About three hours later, dispatchers learned of a truck that was at the bottom of a wooded ravine. Police identified the driver as 41-year-old Steven Gimbut. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bloomington was Indiana’s first city to be named a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation and there are plans to increase the number of trees around town with funding from the Bicentennial Trees and Trails bond.The City’s Department of Parks and Recreation says hundreds of trees will be planted during the next few months. Existing 4′ x 4′ tree plots in the downtown area are being enlarged to accommodate new tree grates and to provide better growing space.

The main branch of the Monroe County Public Library will host a presentation on the life and works of Frank Lloyd Wright tomorrow night. Local artist and author Jeff Hagen will be the guest speaker. Frank Lloyd Wright designed more than 1,000 buildings and is considered one of foremost architects of all time. The presentation will start at 7:30 tomorrow evening.

Taste of Home is out with a list of the best new fast food menu items that made their debut this year. In no particular order, they list The Chick-fil-A: Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and KFC’s Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich. Also on the list, Wendy’s Frosty Cream Cold Brew and Cheesesteak Pizza at Pizza Hut.